Randle (groin) has been ruled out for Saturday's game versus the Wizards.
Randle sustained the right groin strain after playing only 10 minutes in Thursday's win over the Jazz, and his next opportunity to feature will come Monday against Sacramento. With the veteran forward sidelined, Naz Reid and Luka Garza are candidates for a bump in playing time.
