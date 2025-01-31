Randle has been ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Jazz due to right groin soreness.
The severity of Randle's injury remains a bit murky at this time. The team will likely re-evaluate the star forward Friday morning in an effort to get a better idea of his availability heading into Saturday's game against Washington.
