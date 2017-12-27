Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Assigned to G-League
Patton was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.
After missing the first month and a half of the season with a foot injury, Patton has slowly been working his way into shape in the G-League. He's played in six games so far, averaging 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 17.5 minutes. However, he's yet to see any action at the big league level with the Timberwolves, so he'll once again serve another stint in the G-League with the hope of giving him more developmental opportunities.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Will be recalled Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Set to make G-League debut•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Assigned to G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Cleared for 5-on-5 practice•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Begins jumping on injured foot•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Yet to be cleared for practice•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...