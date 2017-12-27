Patton was assigned to the G-League on Wednesday.

After missing the first month and a half of the season with a foot injury, Patton has slowly been working his way into shape in the G-League. He's played in six games so far, averaging 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks across 17.5 minutes. However, he's yet to see any action at the big league level with the Timberwolves, so he'll once again serve another stint in the G-League with the hope of giving him more developmental opportunities.