Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Assigned to G-League
Patton was assigned to the G-League's Iowa Wolves on Saturday.
Patton has yet to see time in the NBA and will presumably continue to get most of his run in the G-League. There, he's averaged 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and a combined 2.4 steals/blocks across 21.1 minutes.
