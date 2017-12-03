Patton (foot) was assigned to the G-League on Sunday.

Patton has spent the entire season recovering from the broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot that he had surgery on at the start of July. However, he was recently cleared for 5-on-5 contact practices and will now head for a stint in the G-League to ramp up his activity. Look for Patton to get extra practice reps with the Timberwolves' G-League affiliate and potentially take part in a few games before being recalled. It remains unclear when the rookie will make his debut with the big club, though it will likely be in the near future.