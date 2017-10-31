Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Begins jumping on injured foot
Patton (foot) is jumping in controlled situations but has not been cleared for contact, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "We want to take the long view with him," said head coach Tom Thibodeau. "We want to make sure there's a progression to it. He's handled everything that has come his way so far. He's doing the right things."
The Timberwolves' 2017 first-round pick continues to work his way back from a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot, which he had surgery performed on at the start of July. While he's making progress, it doesn't sound like he's going to return to the court any time soon.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...