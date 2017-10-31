Patton (foot) is jumping in controlled situations but has not been cleared for contact, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "We want to take the long view with him," said head coach Tom Thibodeau. "We want to make sure there's a progression to it. He's handled everything that has come his way so far. He's doing the right things."

The Timberwolves' 2017 first-round pick continues to work his way back from a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot, which he had surgery performed on at the start of July. While he's making progress, it doesn't sound like he's going to return to the court any time soon.