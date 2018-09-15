Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Breaks right foot
Patton (foot) suffered a broken right foot this week, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reports.
Patton was the 16th overall pick for the Timberwolves last year. However, he played just four minutes of NBA basketball after suffering a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot, and he wasn't healthy until February. He experienced a setback after the season, requiring a second surgery on the same foot in mid-April. Now, while working back from that surgery, he's suffered a break in his other foot. The seriousness of the injury hasn't been disclosed, but Patton may require surgery, which could keep him out until February again in his second season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Not ready for 5-on-5 work•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Will likely miss 'most of the fall'•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Requires another foot surgery•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Inactive for Game 1•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Out again Wednesday•
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Shooting Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Small Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Basketball Tiers: Power Forward
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...
-
Fantasy Basketball Tiers: Centers
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...