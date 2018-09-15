Patton (foot) suffered a broken right foot this week, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reports.

Patton was the 16th overall pick for the Timberwolves last year. However, he played just four minutes of NBA basketball after suffering a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot, and he wasn't healthy until February. He experienced a setback after the season, requiring a second surgery on the same foot in mid-April. Now, while working back from that surgery, he's suffered a break in his other foot. The seriousness of the injury hasn't been disclosed, but Patton may require surgery, which could keep him out until February again in his second season.