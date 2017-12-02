Patton (foot) has been cleared for 5-on-5 contact practice, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The Timberwolves' 2017 first-round pick continues to work his way back from a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot, which he had surgery performed on at the start of July. It's not clear when he may return as Minnesota will likely bring him along slowly.

