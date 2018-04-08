Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Doubtful Monday with illness
Patton is dealing with an illness and is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Patton has played in just one game since returning from a season-long foot injury, seeing just four minutes of action during that contest. As a result, his expected absence from Monday's contest shouldn't have any impact on the team's regular rotation. Look for official confirmation following Monday's morning shootaround that Patton is in fact out, though he's not a viable fantasy option even when he's healthy.
