Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Has third-year option declined
Patton (foot) had his third-year option declined on Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Patton was the 16th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but has played just four minutes of NBA action. He broke his left foot during the summer he was drafted and then broke his left foot this past summer. Patton will become an unrestricted free agent during the upcoming free agency period.
