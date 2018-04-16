Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Inactive for Game 1
Patton (illness) will not play in Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets.
This will be Patton's third straight absence with an illness, and the specifics regarding the ailment have yet to be reported. Nevertheless, Patton's absence won't have any impact on the Timberwolves' rotation to start the postseason.
