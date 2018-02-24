Patton tallied 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 31 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to the visiting Vipers.

One of Patton's weaknesses this season has been his incapability to rebound at a high rate as Friday showed. The former Creighton star has proven that he can score consistently though, as he is usually in double figures every night. Patton is averaging 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds through 26 games played for Iowa this year.