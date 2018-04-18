Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Listed as out Wednesday
Patton has been ruled out for Game 2 against the Rockets on Wednesday with a sore left foot, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Patton missed a bunch of time recently with an illness and while he appears to be over that ailment, he's now dealing with a sore left foot. That will keep him out of a second straight playoff game, though even when he's cleared, Patton isn't a part of the Timberwolves' regular rotation.
