Patton has been ruled out for Game 2 against the Rockets on Wednesday with a sore left foot, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Patton missed a bunch of time recently with an illness and while he appears to be over that ailment, he's now dealing with a sore left foot. That will keep him out of a second straight playoff game, though even when he's cleared, Patton isn't a part of the Timberwolves' regular rotation.