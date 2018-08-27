Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Not ready for 5-on-5 work
Patton (foot) has yet to receive clearance for full-contact 5-on-5 scrimmages, Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News Saint Paul reports.
Patton will likely be withheld from on-court workouts throughout training camp after requiring a second surgery on his left foot during the spring. The 2017 first-round pick played just one game with the NBA team as a rookie and could struggle to carve out a consistent bench role for the Timberwolves in 2018-19 with the expectation that he'll miss out on critical development time this fall.
