Patton (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Nuggets.

It's unclear if Patton is still dealing with an illness or if he's simply just a healthy inactive, but either way, he won't touch the court Wednesday. Even if the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets and make the playoffs, Patton isn't expected to see the floor.

