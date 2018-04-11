Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Out again Wednesday
Patton (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Nuggets.
It's unclear if Patton is still dealing with an illness or if he's simply just a healthy inactive, but either way, he won't touch the court Wednesday. Even if the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets and make the playoffs, Patton isn't expected to see the floor.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Ruled out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Doubtful Monday with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Recalled from G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Assigned to G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Recalled from G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Incapability of rebounding•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....