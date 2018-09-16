Patton is considered out indefinitely after suffering a broken right foot.

The injury was reported over the weekend and this confirms that Patton will likely be looking at an extended absence. He's expected to undergo surgery in the near future and a more concrete timetable for his return could potentially be released following it. Either way, it's an extremely tough blow for the second-year big man who missed all but one game as a rookie with a broken left foot.

