Patton was recalled from the G-League's Iowa Wolves on Friday.

Patton was assigned to Iowa last Thursday and posted 17 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes in their loss to the Vipers shortly after. He's appeared in 28 games total in the G-League, averaging 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across 21 minutes per game.