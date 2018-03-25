Patton was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

Patton spent the weekend with the Timberwolves' affiliate, finishing the G-League regular-season finale strong with 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block Saturday. He'll now rejoin the Timberwolves, though considering Patton hasn't seen the court once this season at the NBA level, expectations shouldn't be high.