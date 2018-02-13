Patton was recalled from Iowa of the G-League, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Patton, Minnesota's 2017 first-round draft pick, is averaging 11.9 points with five rebounds in 20.1 minutes per game at Iowa. He's been playing on a minutes restriction as he comes back from a broken left foot which required surgery in July. Iowa has a 10-day break between games, so Patton is with the T-Wolves to practice and is unlikely to play in the next two games before returning to Iowa.