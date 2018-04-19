Patton underwent surgery on his left foot in New York on Wednesday and has been ruled out indefinitely, Jace Frederick of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After selecting Patton with the 16th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Timberwolves were never banking on the center contributing much as a rookie, especially while he recuperated from a broken metatarsal in his left foot suffered last summer. The injury ultimately prevented Patton from playing in games until December, and it wasn't until April that he was promoted from the G League's Iowa Wolves to make his NBA debut. Patton said in February that he felt 100 percent healthy, but it appears the foot issues recently resurfaced in practices, amounting to another devastating setback to the big man's development. Considering Patton needed about five months to heal from his previous surgery, he's likely looking at a similar timetable this time around, putting his availability for training camp at risk.