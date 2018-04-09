Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Ruled out Monday
Patton (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Grizzlies.
Patton continues to work his way through an illness and is set to miss a second straight game as a result. However, Patton isn't a part of the regular rotation when he's healthy, so Monday's absence shouldn't have an impact in the fantasy realm.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Doubtful Monday with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Recalled from G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Assigned to G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Recalled from G-League•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Incapability of rebounding•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Assigned to G-League•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....