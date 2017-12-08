Patton will make his G-League debut for the Iowa Wolves on Friday, Jerry Zgoda of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

The rookie has been sidelined since July due to a broken left foot, but after a lengthy recovery process, he's finally ready to return to game action. Patton will likely spend extensive time in the G-League this season and is highly unlikely to make an impact at the NBA level in his first season. Even if he hadn't been hurt, Patton was considered one of the rawest prospects in the 2017 class.