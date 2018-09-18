Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Undergoes successful surgery
Patton (foot) underwent successful surgery on Tuesday.
Prior to the surgery, the Timberwolves declared Patton out indefinitely. After the surgery, that hasn't changed. Considering he played just one NBA game as a rookie after breaking his other foot around this same time last year, a similar situation could be in store this time around.
