Patton (foot), according to coach Tom Thibodeau, will be out all summer while recovering from foot surgery and is likely to miss "most of the fall", Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

As expected, Patton may not be healthy for training camp after undergoing surgery on his left foot -- the same foot he broke during a workout in early July of his rookie year. That surgery and the recovery that came with it forced him to spend the majority of the season in the G-League, and he only ended up appearing in one game at the NBA level, playing four minutes. Now, his development will be delayed once more. At the moment, it's tough to gauge if he'll play meaningful minutes for the Wolves next season, especially with Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng still in the fold to see reserve run behind starter Karl-Anthony Towns (35.6 minutes per game).