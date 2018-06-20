Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Will likely miss 'most of the fall'
Patton (foot), according to coach Tom Thibodeau, will be out all summer while recovering from foot surgery and is likely to miss "most of the fall", Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
As expected, Patton may not be healthy for training camp after undergoing surgery on his left foot -- the same foot he broke during a workout in early July of his rookie year. That surgery and the recovery that came with it forced him to spend the majority of the season in the G-League, and he only ended up appearing in one game at the NBA level, playing four minutes. Now, his development will be delayed once more. At the moment, it's tough to gauge if he'll play meaningful minutes for the Wolves next season, especially with Taj Gibson and Gorgui Dieng still in the fold to see reserve run behind starter Karl-Anthony Towns (35.6 minutes per game).
More News
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Requires another foot surgery•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Listed as out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Inactive for Game 1•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Out again Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Ruled out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Justin Patton: Doubtful Monday with illness•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....