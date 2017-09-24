Patton (foot) has been able to do some shooting recently, but has yet to be cleared for running or practices, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.

The Timberwolves' 2017 first-round pick continues to work his way back from a broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot, which he had surgery performed on at the start of July. The fact that he's yet to be cleared for running likely means he won't be available for the start of training camp in the next few days, though there's yet to be word on if he's expected back for the season opener. When healthy, Patton will likely battle with Cole Aldrich for the backup center minutes behind Karl-Anthony Towns, but the practice time he misses because of his injury could ultimately slow his development and keep his playing time limited early in the season.