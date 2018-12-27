Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: 20-20 in win

Towns finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 20 redounds and four assists in 34 minutes Wednesday versus the Bulls.

Towns finished with his second 20-20 of the season. He's a good bet in all leagues, and should continue to produce at the 20.9 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 blocks he's averaging this season.