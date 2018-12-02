Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: 20 points in Saturday's loss
Towns had 20 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to Boston.
Towns was far from his best Saturday, but still managed 20 points and nine rebounds. He appeared tentative at times while also lacking effort on both ends of the floor. Minor details aside, Towns has been fantastic since Jimmy Butler left town and should continue trending up as he pushes for a top three overall finish.
