Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: 26 points and 21 rebounds in loss
Towns produced 26 points (10-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists and a steal over 35 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
Towns produced his sixth 20-point, 20-rebound game of the season in Tuesday's loss. It's his second such game in his last 10 contests, and over that productive stretch, he's averaged 32.8 points, 13/1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 blocks.
