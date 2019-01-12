Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Absent from injury report

Towns (ankle) is not listed on the Timberwolves' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Pelicans.

Towns indicated following Friday's loss to the Mavericks that he was uncertain if he would be able to play Saturday due to an ankle injury he sustained during the contest. Although he was forced back to the locker room, he did return and finish the game. It looks like he is feeling better and should taking on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.