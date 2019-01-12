Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Absent from injury report
Towns (ankle) is not listed on the Timberwolves' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Towns indicated following Friday's loss to the Mavericks that he was uncertain if he would be able to play Saturday due to an ankle injury he sustained during the contest. Although he was forced back to the locker room, he did return and finish the game. It looks like he is feeling better and should taking on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Uncertain for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Just misses double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Puts up huge performance in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another big double-double in win•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another solid stat line in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another huge outing Monday•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...