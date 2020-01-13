Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Absent from shootaround
Towns (knee/illness) didn't partake in Monday's shootaround, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The illness was the limiting factor for Towns, who's absence from shootaround doesn't bode well for his availability against the Thunder later on. There's still an outside chance that Towns'll feel well enough to go through pregame warmups, though if that's the case, his knee sprain could still ultimately prevent him from playing. Look for an update from the team ahead of tipoff clarifying Towns' official status.
