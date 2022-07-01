Towns (knee) and the Timberwolves agreed to a four-year, $224 million supermax contract on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Towns is coming off one of the best seasons of his career as he averaged 24.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The center managed to lead his team to the postseason for the second time in his career. The deal will keep Towns in Minnesota for the foreseeable future and means that the three-time All-Star will continue to see a heavy workload for the Timberwolves' frontcourt.