Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Agrees to super-max extension
Towns signed a five-year, $190 million super-maximum extension with the Timberwolves on Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Regarding the extension, Towns stated, "I promise to the fans, my teammates and the organization to keep the vision of the man who drafted me, Flip Saunders, alive and treat his dream of winning with respect and dignity. To the fans from Day One and the Timberwolves fans, this is for you."
Word emerged in mid-July that Towns and the Wolves began engaging in discussions regarding a maximum extension, and the deal has gotten done just prior to the beginning of training camp. Towns was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and hasn't missed a game in his first three seasons. He secured his first All-Star nod last year on the back of 21.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 blocks. Towns is also one of the most efficient big men in the league, shooting 54.5 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three and 85.8 percent from the line in 2017-18. If Jimmy Butler's trade request is fulfilled, Towns could be in store for higher usage during the upcoming season.
