Towns contributed 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 107-101 victory over the Thunder.
Towns led all Timberwolves players with a half-dozen assists while ending as one of two players with 10 or more rebound along with surpassing the 20-point mark in a well-rounded double-double. Towns has handed out six or more dimes in four games this season while notching at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in two outings.
