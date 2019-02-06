Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another big double-double in loss

Towns tallied 26 points (8-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 108-106 loss to the Grizzlies.

Towns was terrific offensively, living at the charity stripe while enjoying an efficient performance overall. He also attacked the boards, delivering a double-double for the seventh time across the last eight games. The 23-year-old big man remains one of the most consistent contributors across all fantasy formats, and he's likely to produce another excellent stat line in Thursday's matchup with a Magic team that probably lacks the personnel to slow him down.