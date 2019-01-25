Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another big double-double in win
Towns provided 27 points (10-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 31 minutes in the Timbewolves' 120-105 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
Towns once again paced the team in both scoring and rebounding, a customary occurrence since late December. The fourth-year big man has three straight double-doubles, and he's accomplished the feat on eight occasions overall in January. Towns continues to offer solid production in other categories as well, averaging more than a block and a steal per contest during the current month. What's more, he's even providing fantasy owners with some serviceable returns in the area of three-point shooting, as he's now drained multiple buckets from behind the arc in four of his last six games.
