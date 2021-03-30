Towns posted 31 points (13-22 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in Monday's loss to the Nets.
Towns continues to pile up monster fantasy performances, but they rarely lead to wins for the Timberwolves. The big man typically contributes in all categories except for steals, and he's hit multiple threes in 10 of 11 games since the All-Star break.
