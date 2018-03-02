Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another dominant effort in loss
Towns posted 34 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 17 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and two steals across 41 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The Timberwolves ultimately blew a first-half lead, but it certainly wasn't Towns' doing. The dominant big man racked up 21 of his points in the first half, including 17 in a spectacular second quarter. The 22-year-old extended his double-double streak to seven games and now has back-to-back 17-rebound outings. With Jimmy Butler (knee) sidelined indefinitely, Towns' already impressive fantasy stock and usage rate figure to remain at even higher levels as the T-Wolves continue to battle for playoff positioning.
