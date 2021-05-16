Towns posted 24 points (9-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Celtics.

As it has been a trend every time he steps on the court donning a Minnesota uniform, Towns carried the Timberwolves offensively while also recording his third double-double of the month, and second straight one. The star big man has also been on a scoring tear, as he has registered 20-plus points in 13 straight contests.