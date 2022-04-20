Towns amassed 15 points (4-7 FG, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist during Tuesday's 124-96 loss to Memphis.
Towns recorded his fifth straight double-double and 42nd of the season. The Kentucky product is averaging 23.8 points and 11.6 rebounds on 53.0 percent shooting from the field during that span.
