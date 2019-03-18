Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in loss

Towns finished with 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to the Rockets.

Towns managed another double-double in Sunday's loss but shot just 8-of-22 from the field. Clint Capela did a good job defending Towns, however, this was arguably Towns' best game against the Rockets big man. He should continue to be a beast down the stretch, even with the Timberwolves out of playoff contention. It is unlikely he will be rested given his work ethic and commitment to playing, meaning he could push to be the number one player over the final weeks of the season.