Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in loss
Towns finished with 22 points (8-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Sunday's 117-102 loss to the Rockets.
Towns managed another double-double in Sunday's loss but shot just 8-of-22 from the field. Clint Capela did a good job defending Towns, however, this was arguably Towns' best game against the Rockets big man. He should continue to be a beast down the stretch, even with the Timberwolves out of playoff contention. It is unlikely he will be rested given his work ethic and commitment to playing, meaning he could push to be the number one player over the final weeks of the season.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-double but fouls out in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starting Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Listed as probable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Double-doubles in loss Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Officially starting Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Expects to play Tuesday•
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...