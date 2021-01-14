Towns had 25 points (8-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in Wednesday's 118-107 loss to the Grizzlies.

It was a tale of two halves for Towns, who scored 17 points in one half and grabbed 10 boards during the other. The performance marked his ninth consecutive double-double dating back to 2020. It shows Towns will likely remain the Timberwolves' top option despite playing just 14 games for them last year.