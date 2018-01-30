Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double in Monday's loss

Towns scored 15 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 105-100 loss to the Hawks.

He's now got an impressive 44 double-doubles in 53 games to lead the NBA in that category. Towns is averaging 19.1 points, 13.8 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers in January, and he'll likely be in line for another productive night Tuesday against a Raptors team he racked up 22 points and 10 rebounds against just 10 days prior.