Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another double-double

Towns scored 21 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 38 minutes during Monday's 102-95 win over the Cavaliers.

While his overall numbers through 21 games have been nearly identical to his 2017-18 production, Towns has been far more volatile on a night-to-night basis, particularly on the glass. After racking up 68 double-doubles in 82 games last season, he only has 11 so far -- but three games with 20-plus boards in his last eight.