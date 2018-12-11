Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another full stat line in loss

Towns provided 31 points (11-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and a block across 34 minutes in the Timberwolves' 116-108 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Towns scoring and rebounding totals both led the Timberwolves on the night, and the performance served as the big man's fourth straight double-double. The 23-year-old has also hit the 30-point mark in two of his last three games, as he's significantly picked up his production since the trade of Jimmy Butler to the 76ers on Nov. 10. Since that point, Towns has only been under 20 points in four of 14 games, and he's generated seven double-doubles over that span as well.