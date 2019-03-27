Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another huge double-double

Towns finished with 24 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 10-11 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two steals over 35 minutes in the Timberwolves' loss to the Clippers on Tuesday.

Towns produced yet another big double-double in what has been a string of huge performances for the big man as of late. Towns is averaging 27.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game over his last six contests, and more big games could be on tap as the Timberwolves play for pride to finish out the season.