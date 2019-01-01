Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another huge outing Monday

Towns generated 28 points (10-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 17 boards, six assists and five blocks across 37 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 123-114 loss to the Pelicans.

While Towns hit less than half of his shots yet again to drop his field-goal percentage to a career-worst 48.8 percent for the season, the center otherwise continued to fill out the box score in impressive fashion. The big man has now pulled down at least 17 boards in his last four games and has dished out five assists and blocked no fewer than three shots in his last three contests. After a slow start to the campaign, Towns is producing at the first-round level fantasy managers banked on when they nabbed him early in drafts.