Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another solid stat line in loss

Towns totaled 28 points (12-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Celtics.

Towns continued his recent onslaught, providing his fifth straight double-double while matching his season high in assists. He has taken his game to another level on both ends lately, and he'll look to keep it going during Friday's matchup with the Magic.