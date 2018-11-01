Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Another strong line in Wednesday's win

Towns totaled 28 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 win over the Jazz.

Towns was exceptional as per usual even though he was outshined by former MVP Derrick Rose, who dropped a career-high 50 points. The fact that Towns has failed to record a double-double in five of eight games illustrates the slow start he's off to here in 2018-19. With that being said, an off night for Towns is still a good night for most other players, and once he hits his groove it will be very difficult for opponents to shake his rhythm.