Towns (illness) is starting Sunday's preseason game against the Trail Blazers, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Towns was hospitalized earlier in camp due to a throat infection and missed the Timberwolves' first two preseason games. However, he'll be available to make his preseason debut during Sunday's matchup. It's possible that his playing time will be monitored Sunday, but he'll be able to work on his conditioning over the nest week and a half ahead of Minnesota's regular-season opener against the Thunder on Oct. 19.