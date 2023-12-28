Towns (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Towns was questionable for Thursday's matchup but participated in Minnesota's morning shootaround and will officially be able to suit up for a second consecutive game. In his return from a one-game absence Tuesday against the Thunder, he tallied 16 points, six rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Participates in shootaround•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Listed as questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Starting Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Listed as questionable•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Won't play Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Exits with knee injury Thursday•