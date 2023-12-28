Watch Now:

Towns (knee) is available for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Towns was questionable for Thursday's matchup but participated in Minnesota's morning shootaround and will officially be able to suit up for a second consecutive game. In his return from a one-game absence Tuesday against the Thunder, he tallied 16 points, six rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes.

